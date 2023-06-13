CONG TAG and CMSEL participate in AD23

From Right: U.S. Air Force Command Command Chief Master Sgt. Lisa E. Perry, senior enlisted leader, Colorado National Guard and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, adjutant general, Colorado National Guard, visit with partner nations during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Schleswig-Jagel Air Base June 20, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

