U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, left, adjutant general, Colorado National Guard and U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Jim Maier, a total force integration participant assigned to the 140th Wing, Colorado National Guard, pose for a photo after Maier gave his patch to Clellan during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Schleswig-Jagel Air Base, June 20, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 08:10
|Photo ID:
|7875060
|VIRIN:
|230620-Z-KL947-1016
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.23 MB
|Location:
|BW, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CONG TAG and CMSEL participate in AD23 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Michelle Alvarez, identified by DVIDS
