CONG TAG and CMSEL participate in AD23

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, left, adjutant general, Colorado National Guard and U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Jim Maier, a total force integration participant assigned to the 140th Wing, Colorado National Guard, pose for a photo after Maier gave his patch to Clellan during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Schleswig-Jagel Air Base, June 20, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

