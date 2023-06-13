Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th ATC German national receives CP-12

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Spence 

    7th Army Training Command

    Bettina Brunner, 7th Army Training Command safety and occupational health specialist, receives her U.S. Army Career Program (CP-12) Professional Certificate at Grafenwoehr, Germany, on Feb. 15, 2023. Brunner is the first 7th ATC German employee to receive the CP-12 certification. CP-12 safety careerists are responsible for developing safety programs and ensuring compliance with federal, Department of Defense, and Army safety polices at the installations and activities where they are assigned. (Photo provided by Bettina Brunner)

    This work, 7th ATC German national receives CP-12, by SFC Kevin Spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Safety
    Bavaria
    Occupational Health
    Stronger Together
    7ATC
    USAREUR-AF
    Train to Win

