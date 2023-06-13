Bettina Brunner, 7th Army Training Command safety and occupational health specialist, receives her U.S. Army Career Program (CP-12) Professional Certificate at Grafenwoehr, Germany, on Feb. 15, 2023. Brunner is the first 7th ATC German employee to receive the CP-12 certification. CP-12 safety careerists are responsible for developing safety programs and ensuring compliance with federal, Department of Defense, and Army safety polices at the installations and activities where they are assigned. (Photo provided by Bettina Brunner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 07:09 Photo ID: 7875027 VIRIN: 230622-A-RX991-9999 Resolution: 1911x1529 Size: 341.36 KB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Hometown: GRAFENWOHR, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th ATC German national receives CP-12, by SFC Kevin Spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.