Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    M1A2 Tank Demonstrations at Grafenwoehr Training Area [Image 1 of 2]

    M1A2 Tank Demonstrations at Grafenwoehr Training Area

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Athie Onyango 

    7th Army Training Command

    GRAFENWOEHR, Germany - A tank with 1st Battalion, 63rd Armor Regiment conducts an M1A2 demonstration of capabilities at Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 25, 2023. 7th Army Training Command, headquartered at Tower Barracks in Grafenwoehr, Germany, resources the training readiness for all of U.S. Army Europe and Africa's assigned and allocated forces throughout the U.S. European Command area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Athiambo Onyago)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 07:07
    Photo ID: 7875018
    VIRIN: 230525-A-RL982-1006
    Resolution: 1666x1111
    Size: 994.2 KB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M1A2 Tank Demonstrations at Grafenwoehr Training Area [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Athie Onyango, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    M1A2 Tank Demonstrations at Grafenwoehr Training Area
    M1A2 Tank Demonstrations at Grafenwoehr Training Area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UKRAINE
    JMTG-U
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    SECURITY ASSISTANCE UKRAINE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT