    NAVCENT Completes Latest Central Partnership Station Event in Bahrain [Image 2 of 2]

    NAVCENT Completes Latest Central Partnership Station Event in Bahrain

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jensen Guillory 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230622-A-CY959-1036 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 22, 2023) Personnel from partner nations participate in Central Partnership Station 3.0 in Manama, Bahrain, June 22, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jensen Guillory)

    This work, NAVCENT Completes Latest Central Partnership Station Event in Bahrain [Image 2 of 2], by CPL Jensen Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bahrain
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    CPS
    Central Partnership Station

