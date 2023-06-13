Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Roosevelt joins GRFCSG [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Roosevelt joins GRFCSG

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    06.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 15, 2023) An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 from the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Air Wing, lands on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), June 17, 2023. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Maryrose Stone)

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

