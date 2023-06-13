USS Roosevelt joins GRFCSG

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 15, 2023) Flight deck crew signal to MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 from the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Air Wing, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), June 17, 2023. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Maryrose Stone)

