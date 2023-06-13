MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 15, 2023) An FA-18 attached to VFA-213 flies by the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) during Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group Operations, June 16, 2023. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Maryrose Stone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 05:44 Photo ID: 7875009 VIRIN: 230615-N-NO778-1006 Resolution: 5334x3439 Size: 619.78 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt joins GRFCSG [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.