MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 15, 2023) An FA-18 attached to VFA-213 flies by the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) during Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group Operations, June 16, 2023. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Maryrose Stone)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 05:44
|Photo ID:
|7875009
|VIRIN:
|230615-N-NO778-1006
|Resolution:
|5334x3439
|Size:
|619.78 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Roosevelt joins GRFCSG [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT