USS Roosevelt joins GRFCSG

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 15, 2023) An E-2D Hawkeye attached to VAW-124 flies over the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) during Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group Operations, June 16, 2023. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Maryrose Stone)

Date Taken: 06.15.2023