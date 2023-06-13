Ramage Sailor Guides Helicopter

230614-N-NS135-1358 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 14, 2023) Landing Signalman Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class David McGuffey, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), signals to the pilot of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to HSM-70, to hold their position, June 14, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

