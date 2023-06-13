230614-N-NS135-1350 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 14, 2023) Sailors on the aviation fuel crew, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), return the fuel hose, June 14, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 04:39 Photo ID: 7874982 VIRIN: 230614-N-NS135-1350 Resolution: 3764x5646 Size: 1.24 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Return Fuel Hose [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.