230614-N-NS135-1272 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 14, 2023) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61) breaks away from Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195) after completing and underway replenishment, June 14, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 04:39 Photo ID: 7874980 VIRIN: 230614-N-NS135-1272 Resolution: 6462x4308 Size: 1.82 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ramage Breaks Away [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.