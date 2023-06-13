MH-60R Sea Hawk Pilots

230614-N-NS135-1348 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 14, 2023) pilots of a MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to HSM-70, stand by while refueling on Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), June 14, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

