230614-N-NS135-1286 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 14, 2023) Sailors on the chock and chain team, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), brace while an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to HSM-70, comes in for a landing, June 14, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 04:39 Photo ID: 7874976 VIRIN: 230614-N-NS135-1286 Resolution: 6355x4237 Size: 1.46 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Brace During Landing [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.