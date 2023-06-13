Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor Prepares To Recieve Supplies [Image 2 of 10]

    Sailor Prepares To Recieve Supplies

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    06.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230614-N-NS135-1055 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 14, 2023) Seaman Edgar Gonzalez, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), stands by to receive pallets of supplies during an underway replenishment with Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195), June 14, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 04:39
    Photo ID: 7874975
    VIRIN: 230614-N-NS135-1055
    Resolution: 6568x4379
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Prepares To Recieve Supplies [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramage Sailors During Underway Replinishment
    Sailor Prepares To Recieve Supplies
    Sailors Brace During Landing
    Sailors Send Off Used Pallets
    MH-60R Sea Hawk Pilots
    Sailors Chock And Chain Helicopter
    USS Ramage Breaks Away
    Ramage Sailors Refuel Helicopter
    Sailors Return Fuel Hose
    Ramage Sailor Guides Helicopter

    TAGS

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

