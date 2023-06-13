230614-N-NS135-1055 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 14, 2023) Seaman Edgar Gonzalez, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), stands by to receive pallets of supplies during an underway replenishment with Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195), June 14, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 04:39 Photo ID: 7874975 VIRIN: 230614-N-NS135-1055 Resolution: 6568x4379 Size: 1.57 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Prepares To Recieve Supplies [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.