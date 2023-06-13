Ramage Sailors During Underway Replinishment

230614-N-NS135-1027 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 14, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), prepare to receive pallets of supplies during an underway replenishment with Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195), June 14, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

