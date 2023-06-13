Sgt. Jake Bullock of 1-91 CAV applies face paint in preparation for an air assault mission during Exercise Golden Anvil 23, June 18th, 2023.

Exercise Golden Anvil 23 is the second iteration of bilateral training between Anvil Troop, 1-91 Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and Armed Forces Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) to improve reconnaissance and security capabilities while building partnerships at multinational training site Manjaca in Bosnia and Herzegovina.



(U.S. Army photo by SSG Brandon Rickert)

