    Halt [Image 3 of 10]

    Halt

    BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    A soldier with 1-91 CAV calls a short halt while on patrol during Exercise Golden Anvil 23, June 18th, 2023.
    Exercise Golden Anvil 23 is the second iteration of bilateral training between Anvil Troop, 1-91 Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and Armed Forces Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) to improve reconnaissance and security capabilities while building partnerships at multinational training site Manjaca in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

    (U.S. Army photo by SSG Brandon Rickert)

