USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Sailor Conducts Repairs

SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 21, 2023) Electronic Technician 2nd Class Dillon Myers, from Saint Cloud, Florida, repairs SPY circuit cards aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls in the South China Sea, June 21. Robert Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).

