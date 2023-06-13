230621-N-QF023-1167

SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 21, 2023) Gas Systems Turbine Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Adan Magallanes, from Lafayette, Indiana, shows fuel to pilot before hot pump during flight quarters aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls in the South China Sea, June 21. Robert Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 This work, USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Sailor Presents Fuel to Pilot During Flight Quarters [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 RuKiyah Mack