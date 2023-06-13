Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Sailors Conduct Hot Pump During Flight Quarters [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Sailors Conduct Hot Pump During Flight Quarters

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230621-N-QF023-1171
    SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 21, 2023) Sailors prepare to connect a fuel pump to MH-60R Sea Hawk from the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 during flight quarters aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls in the South China Sea, June 21. Robert Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 02:18
    Photo ID: 7874849
    VIRIN: 230621-N-QF023-1171
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 788.18 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Sailors Conduct Hot Pump During Flight Quarters [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    flight quarters
    MH-60R
    cg 62
    hot pump
    USS Robert Smalls

