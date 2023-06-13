USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Sailors Conduct Hot Pump During Flight Quarters

230621-N-QF023-1171

SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 21, 2023) Sailors prepare to connect a fuel pump to MH-60R Sea Hawk from the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 during flight quarters aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls in the South China Sea, June 21. Robert Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).



