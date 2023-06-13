230617-N-CD453-2267 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 17, 2023) Sailors from Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) during small boat operations. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 01:13
|Photo ID:
|7874819
|VIRIN:
|230617-N-CD453-2267
|Resolution:
|5979x3986
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Small-Boat Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
