Sailors Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Ammo Upload

230617-N-CD453-2202 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 17, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Izmael Moreno, from Corpus Christi, Texas and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Samuela Clark, from Newport Richey, Florida load ammo into a Mark 38 25 millimeter machine gun aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

