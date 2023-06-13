Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Ammo Upload [Image 5 of 9]

    Sailors Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Ammo Upload

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230617-N-CD453-2199 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 17, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Izmael Moreno (left), from Corpus Christi, Texas and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Simon Lazaromaya, from Watsonville, California, load ammo into a Mark 38 25 millimeter machine gun aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 01:13
    Photo ID: 7874816
    VIRIN: 230617-N-CD453-2199
    Resolution: 6008x4005
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Ammo Upload [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Ammo Upload
    Sailors Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Ammo Upload
    Sailors Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Ammo Upload
    Sailors Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Ammo Upload
    Sailors Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Ammo Upload
    Sailors Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Ammo Upload
    Sailors Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Ammo Upload
    Sailors Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Small-Boat Operations
    Sailors Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Small-Boat Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navy
    DESRON 15
    cool
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT