230621-N-XQ548-1053

Sailors assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department,

connect a fire hose to a pump during hydrostatic testing in the hangar bay June 21, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is

the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S.

Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a

scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to

defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class

Aaron Arroyo)

