Sailors assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department,

prepare to man fire hoses during hydrostatic testing in the hangar bay June 21, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the

U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s

capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled

deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend

U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron

Arroyo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Date Posted: 06.21.2023 23:18 Photo ID: 7874708 VIRIN: 230621-N-XQ548-1069 Resolution: 3615x2892 Size: 0 B Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230621-N-XQ548-1069 [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Aaron Arroyo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.