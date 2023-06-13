Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jose Barrientos, from Denver, Colorado, assigned to the world’s largest
aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, fakes down a fire hose during hydrostatic
testing in the hangar bay June 21, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced
aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global
scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces
Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S.
Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 23:18
|Photo ID:
|7874700
|VIRIN:
|230621-N-XQ548-1009
|Resolution:
|4546x3637
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
