230621-N-XQ548-1009

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jose Barrientos, from Denver, Colorado, assigned to the world’s largest

aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, fakes down a fire hose during hydrostatic

testing in the hangar bay June 21, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced

aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global

scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces

Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S.

Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)

