Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    230621-N-XQ548-1055 [Image 1 of 7]

    230621-N-XQ548-1055

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department,
    prepare to man fire hoses during hydrostatic testing in the hangar bay June 21, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the
    U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s
    capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled
    deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend
    U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron
    Arroyo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 23:18
    Photo ID: 7874697
    VIRIN: 230621-N-XQ548-1055
    Resolution: 4930x3287
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230621-N-XQ548-1055 [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Aaron Arroyo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    230621-N-XQ548-1055
    230621-N-XQ548-1009
    230621-N-XQ548-1143
    230621-N-XQ548-1069
    230621-N-XQ548-1033
    230621-N-XQ548-1053
    230621-N-XQ548-1115

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT