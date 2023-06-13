230620-N-HJ055-1035

Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Eric Crawford, from New Albany, Indiana, assigned to the

"Spartans" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, performs routine maintenance on an aircrew

helmet aboard the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), June 12, 2023. HSM 70 is

deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft

carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The

Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of

operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

