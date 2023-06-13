Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Eric Crawford, from New Albany, Indiana, assigned to the
"Spartans" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, performs routine maintenance on an aircrew
helmet aboard the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), June 12, 2023. HSM 70 is
deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft
carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The
Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of
operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 23:12
|Photo ID:
|7874696
|VIRIN:
|230620-N-HJ055-1035
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 230620-N-HJ055-1035 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT