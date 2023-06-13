230620-N-HJ055-1013

Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Nelly Diaz, from Edinburgh, Texas, assigned to the "Spartans" of

Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, sews an aircrew vest aboard the world’s largest aircraft

carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), June 12, 2023. HSM 70 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier

Air Wing (CVW) 8. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the

U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a

scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to

defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class

Jacob Mattingly)

Date Taken: 06.19.2023 Date Posted: 06.21.2023 Photo ID: 7874695 by PO2 Jacob Mattingly