    230620-N-HJ055-1038 [Image 1 of 4]

    230620-N-HJ055-1038

    UNITED STATES

    06.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Nelly Diaz, from Edinburgh, Texas, assigned to the "Spartans" of
    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, stencils an aircrew vest aboard the world’s largest aircraft
    carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), June 12, 2023. HSM 70 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier
    Air Wing (CVW) 8. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the
    U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a
    scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to
    defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class
    Jacob Mattingly)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 23:12
    Photo ID: 7874693
    VIRIN: 230620-N-HJ055-1038
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230620-N-HJ055-1038 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

