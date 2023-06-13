230620-N-EV695-1024

Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Joyce Valencia, from Minneapolis, assigned to the world’s largest

aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) engineering department, sands metal lettering in the repair

shop, June 20, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier,

representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald

R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of

operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by

Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tristan Richardson)

