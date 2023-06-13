230620-N-EV695-1120

Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Ana Fallet, from Friendsville, Pennsylvania, assigned to the world’s

largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) engineering department, welds metal shelving in the

engineering shop, June 20, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft

carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The

Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of

operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by

Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tristan Richardson)

