    230620-N-EV695-1120 [Image 5 of 8]

    230620-N-EV695-1120

    UNITED STATES

    06.19.2023

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Ana Fallet, from Friendsville, Pennsylvania, assigned to the world’s
    largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) engineering department, welds metal shelving in the
    engineering shop, June 20, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft
    carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The
    Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of
    operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by
    Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tristan Richardson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 22:49
    Photo ID: 7874685
    VIRIN: 230620-N-EV695-1120
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230620-N-EV695-1120 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

