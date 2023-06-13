Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Joyce Valencia, from Minneapolis, assigned to the world’s largest
aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) engineering department, sands metal lettering in the repair
shop, June 20, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier,
representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald
R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of
operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by
Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tristan Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 22:49
|Photo ID:
|7874684
|VIRIN:
|230620-N-EV695-1009
|Resolution:
|6100x4067
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
