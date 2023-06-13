Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Ana Fallet, from Friendsville, Pennsylvania, assigned to the world’s
largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) engineering department, welds metal shelving in the
engineering shop, June 20, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft
carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The
Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of
operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by
Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tristan Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 22:49
|Photo ID:
|7874682
|VIRIN:
|230620-N-EV695-1139
|Resolution:
|4813x3209
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 230620-N-EV695-1139 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
