    Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility training held on Hickam [Image 4 of 4]

    Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility training held on Hickam

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen attend a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility focus group on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 20, 2023. The DEIA’s mission focus is to “Strive to Attract, Recruit, Develop, and Retain a high quality, diverse Total Force, ensuring a culture of inclusion in order to leverage the diversity of the nation for strategic advantage in Air Force, Joint Service, and Coalition Partner Operations.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    This work, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility training held on Hickam [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Diversity
    15th Wing
    Inclusion
    Equity
    DEIA
    and Accessibility

