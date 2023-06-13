Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility training held on Hickam

Airmen attend a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility focus group on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 20, 2023. Anthony Cruz Munoz, Pacific Air Forces DEIA Chief, briefed airmen on past Air Force efforts that have been implemented to better diversity and inclusion within the workforce. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

