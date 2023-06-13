Master Sgt. Danny Chacon Perez, 15th Comptroller Squadron quality assurance manager, attends a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility focus group on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 20, 2023. The class was led by Anthony Cruz Munoz, Pacific Air Forces DEIA Chief, who educates and connects airmen on the importance of diversity and the impact it has on the Air Force as a whole. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Date Posted: 06.21.2023 20:43 Photo ID: 7874586 VIRIN: 230619-F-JA727-1017 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.28 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility training held on Hickam [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.