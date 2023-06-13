Master Sgt. Danny Chacon Perez, 15th Comptroller Squadron quality assurance manager, attends a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility focus group on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 20, 2023. The class was led by Anthony Cruz Munoz, Pacific Air Forces DEIA Chief, who educates and connects airmen on the importance of diversity and the impact it has on the Air Force as a whole. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 20:43
|Photo ID:
|7874586
|VIRIN:
|230619-F-JA727-1017
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.28 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility training held on Hickam [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS
