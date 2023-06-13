Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility training held on Hickam [Image 1 of 4]

    Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility training held on Hickam

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Anthony Cruz Munoz, Pacific Air Forces Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility chief, speaks to airmen during a DEIA focus group on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 20, 2023. Cruz was hired as the chief of PACAF’s DEIA after the position was created in early 2022 to advise leadership on the continuation of building an inclusive environment within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    Diversity
    15th Wing
    Inclusion
    Equity
    DEIA
    and Accessibility

