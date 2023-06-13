Anthony Cruz Munoz, Pacific Air Forces Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility chief, speaks to airmen during a DEIA focus group on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 20, 2023. Cruz was hired as the chief of PACAF’s DEIA after the position was created in early 2022 to advise leadership on the continuation of building an inclusive environment within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Date Posted: 06.21.2023 20:43 Photo ID: 7874585 VIRIN: 230619-F-JA727-1016 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.97 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility training held on Hickam [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.