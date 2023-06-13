USAG Japan employees tout benefits of CES at ‘Garrison Academy’ session

Three U.S. Army Garrison Japan employees facilitated this month's online "Garrison Academy" class, sharing their personal experiences of attending the in-person Civilian Education System class, or CES, in Kansas.



Installation Manager Michael Hammond, along with Kenji Toyomura and Noriko Kudo, both assigned to the USAG Japan Public Affairs Office, talked about the importance of learning about the Army’s leadership philosophy as civilians and encouraged the audience to attend the CES courses the Army provides.

