    USAG Japan employees tout benefits of CES at ‘Garrison Academy’ session [Image 2 of 4]

    USAG Japan employees tout benefits of CES at ‘Garrison Academy’ session

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Three U.S. Army Garrison Japan employees facilitated this month's online "Garrison Academy" class, sharing their personal experiences of attending the in-person Civilian Education System class, or CES, in Kansas.

    Installation Manager Michael Hammond, along with Kenji Toyomura and Noriko Kudo, both assigned to the USAG Japan Public Affairs Office, talked about the importance of learning about the Army’s leadership philosophy as civilians and encouraged the audience to attend the CES courses the Army provides.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 19:35
    Photo ID: 7874469
    VIRIN: 230615-A-WA123-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1439
    Size: 386.14 KB
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Japan employees tout benefits of CES at ‘Garrison Academy’ session [Image 4 of 4], by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    CES
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Civilian Education System
    Garrison Academy

