Construction crews lay the foundation for four walkways that will weave across the new Community Park being built at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near the Lewis Main commissary. Officials with the JBLM Directorate of Public Works estimate the park will be open for enjoyment later this summer.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 18:39
|Photo ID:
|7874351
|VIRIN:
|230621-D-HT007-6844
|Resolution:
|2006x2098
|Size:
|841.93 KB
|Location:
|TACOMA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLM Community Park nearly complete [Image 3 of 3], by Pamela Sleezer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JBLM Community Park nearly complete
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT