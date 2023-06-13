JBLM Community Park nearly complete

Construction crews lay the foundation for four walkways that will weave across the new Community Park being built at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near the Lewis Main commissary. Officials with the JBLM Directorate of Public Works estimate the park will be open for enjoyment later this summer.

