    JBLM Community Park nearly complete [Image 1 of 3]

    JBLM Community Park nearly complete

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Pamela Sleezer 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    Construction crews lay the foundation for four walkways that will weave across the new Community Park being built at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near the Lewis Main commissary. Officials with the JBLM Directorate of Public Works estimate the park will be open for enjoyment later this summer.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 18:39
    Location: TACOMA, WA, US 
    JBLM
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord

