Final planning conference for Regional Cooperation 23 underway in Arizona

Personnel from the United States, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan work together at the Final Planning Conference for Regional Cooperation 23 June 19, 2023, at the the Arizona National Guard’s Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Arizona. Regional Cooperation is an annual, multi-national U.S. Central Command-sponsored exercise conducted by U.S. forces in partnership with Central and South Asia nations. During the FPC, attendees work to finalize the exercise scenario in advance of exercise execution, which will take place in Helena, Montana, in August. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

