    Final planning conference for Regional Cooperation 23 underway in Arizona [Image 1 of 2]

    Final planning conference for Regional Cooperation 23 underway in Arizona

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    Personnel from the United States, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan work together at the Final Planning Conference for Regional Cooperation 23 June 19, 2023, at the the Arizona National Guard’s Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Arizona. Regional Cooperation is an annual, multi-national U.S. Central Command-sponsored exercise conducted by U.S. forces in partnership with Central and South Asia nations. During the FPC, attendees work to finalize the exercise scenario in advance of exercise execution, which will take place in Helena, Montana, in August. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    CENTCOM
    SPP
    Regional Cooperation 23
    RC23

