Hanscom AFB hosts ATX Contracting Summit

Col. Taona Enriquez, installation commander, provides opening remarks during an ATX Contracting Summit at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., June 14, while Chief Master Sgt. Alan Weary, installation command chief, looks on. The annual meeting was held to discuss Contracting-related topics and plans regarding the career field, such as the Copper Cap program, retention, warrants, and personnel policies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 15:21
|Photo ID:
|7873852
|VIRIN:
|230614-F-JW594-1027
|Resolution:
|2100x1397
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
