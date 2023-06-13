Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanscom AFB hosts ATX Contracting Summit

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Col. Taona Enriquez, installation commander, provides opening remarks during an ATX Contracting Summit at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., June 14, while Chief Master Sgt. Alan Weary, installation command chief, looks on. The annual meeting was held to discuss Contracting-related topics and plans regarding the career field, such as the Copper Cap program, retention, warrants, and personnel policies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 15:21
    Photo ID: 7873852
    VIRIN: 230614-F-JW594-1027
    Resolution: 2100x1397
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hanscom AFB hosts ATX Contracting Summit, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Contracting
    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    ATX Contracting Summit

