    All Hands Call at Recruit Training Command [Image 4 of 7]

    All Hands Call at Recruit Training Command

    IL, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Olympia Martin 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Capt. Craig Mattingly, commanding officer of Naval Service Training Command, addresses Sailors and staff members of Recruit Training Command during an All Hands Call. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olympia O. Martin)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 14:49
    Photo ID: 7873814
    VIRIN: 230620-N-GW654-1081
    Resolution: 8157x5098
    Size: 6.66 MB
    Location: IL, US
    This work, All Hands Call at Recruit Training Command [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Olympia Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

