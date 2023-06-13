Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command Visit to USAJFKSWCS

    Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command Visit to USAJFKSWCS

    FT. BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Brig. Gen. Guillaume "Will" Beaurpere, Commanding General, U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School (USAJFKSWCS), talks with Lt. Gen. Sik Son, Commander, Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command, during a vist to USAJFKSWCS at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina May 22, 2023. The purpose of the visit was to have a command level discussion on future realistic combined interoperability training opportunities and observe training at the U.S. Army's Special Operations Center of Excellence. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

