Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command Visit to USAJFKSWCS

Brig. Gen. Guillaume "Will" Beaurpere, Commanding General, U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School (USAJFKSWCS), talks with Lt. Gen. Sik Son, Commander, Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command, during a vist to USAJFKSWCS at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina May 22, 2023. The purpose of the visit was to have a command level discussion on future realistic combined interoperability training opportunities and observe training at the U.S. Army's Special Operations Center of Excellence. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)
|05.22.2023
|06.21.2023 13:44
|7873571
|230522-A-OP908-9196
|3600x2475
|5.83 MB
|Location:
|FT. BRAGG, NC, US
|1
|0
